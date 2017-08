An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the richter scale was recorded on Friday afternoon.

Earthquake: Tremors were recorded in Moidart. Geograph

The biggest earthquake recorded in the Highlands in over 30 years was recorded on Friday afternoon.

The British Geological Survey recorded the incident at 3.45pm, at a depth of almost seven miles.

The tremors were felt widely across the west of Scotland.

It is the biggest quake to hit the area since a magnitude 4.1 occurred near Oban in September 1986.