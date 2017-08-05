Queen makes surprise appearance at Aboyne Highland Games

The monarch attended the event to mark its 150th anniversary on Saturday.

Aboyne: Queen dedicates caber with a dram. STV

The Queen has made a surprise appearance at the 150th Aboyne Highland Games.

The monarch attended the event on Saturday alone following the retirement of the Duke of Edinburgh.

She dedicated a new caber with a dram of whisky and met competitors.

Arrival: Queen greets officials at the Aboyne Games. STV

Meanwhile, the Duke of Rothesay attended at the Mey Games in John O'Groats.

Prince Charles took up the tradition following the death of his grandmother, who visited the games each year after buying the Castle of May in 1952.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Phillip, carried his final official duties in Scotland last month. He had been at the Queen's side since their marriage in 1947.