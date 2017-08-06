National Trust threatens legal action over Glencoe jackets

National Trust for Scotland lawyers have put a small clothing firm on notice.

Legal threat: Hilltrek owner Dave Shand (left) accused NTS of 'bullying'. Hilltrek/PA

The National Trust for Scotland has threatened to take legal action against a small clothing business which it says has violated its trademark.

Lawyers for the charity have ordered Hilltrek Outdoor Clothing to stop making Glencoe-branded jackets as it owns the rights to the name.

Hilltrek has been making the jackets for 30 years, while the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) only registered its trademark in 2015.

Owner Dave Shand accused the NTS of employing "bullying" tactics to get its way.

"I'm totally shocked by it, we've been making Glencoe jackets for 30 years," he said.

"How can you trademark a place name? It's our tradition to name our jackets after places in Scotland.

"I'm going to speak to a trademark lawyer and find out what our position is. I find the National Trust's tactics bullying and I hate bullies."

Hilltrek, which is based in Aboyne, produces other jackets named after iconic places in Scotland including Cuillin and Assynt.

When NTS registered trademarks on Glencoe and Glenfinnan three years ago, it said the decision would "categorically not" hinder the use of the names by local businesses.

It said the trademarks would instead give the NTS "the right to protect names from inappropriate exploitation".

"Glencoe is our brand as much as it is their brand," Mr Shand added.

"As much as I think the NTS mostly do a good job, why waste members' money on solicitors and trademarking things that shouldn't be trademarked?"

The National Trust has been approached for comment.