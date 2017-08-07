Pilot whale euthanized after becoming stranded on beach
The female whale beached on a shore near Inverness on Monday morning.
A female pilot whale was euthanized after becoming stranded on a beach near Inverness.
The 14ft long mammal beached on Monday morning.
Teams from the British divers marine life rescue and Scottish marine strandings worked together to see if refloating the whale were possible.
But due to a pod of pilot whales are nearby, experts feared they would end up beached if they brought the female whale back into the water.