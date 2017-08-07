Helicopter joins police hunt as woman attacked in woods

The serious assault happened at Templeton Woods in Dundee at 1.20pm on Monday.

Templeton Woods: Woman has been taken to hospital in Dundee. STV

A woman has been attacked in woods, prompting a major police investigation.

A helicopter has been called after the incident at Templeton Woods in Dundee at 1.20pm on Monday.

Officers have cordoned off all of the entrances to the woods.

The woman has been taken to Ninewells Hospital in the city.

Dundee: Every entrance to the woods has been cordoned off. STV

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.

"One female patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital."

A Police Scotland spokesman added: "This is an ongoing incident. There is a large-scale police presence in the area."