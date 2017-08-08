Man charged with attempted murder at Templeton Woods

A woman was allegedly assaulted in the area in Dundee at 1.10pm on Monday.

Templeton Woods: A woman suffered a serious head injury. STV

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was allegedly attacked in woods.

Emergency services were called to Templeton Woods in Dundee at 1.10pm on Monday.

A 52-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury.

A man, 31, has been charged in connection with the attempted murder of the woman.

He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.