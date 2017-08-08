Entire class fails Higher media course for second year

All 13 pupils at Inverness College UHI were told they did not pass on Tuesday.

An entire class of students has failed a Higher course for the second year running.

All 13 pupils at Inverness College UHI were told they did not pass when the results were announced on Tuesday.

The college says the results are "deeply disappointing" and it has now decided to cancel the course.

Last year, 20 students received no award from their Higher media course at the college.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted STV News to describe the teaching of the course.

They said: "My experience with the course was mostly stressful as several lecturers were ineffective at communicating and teaching the class.

"We experienced months at a time where we didn't have tutors, which led to us completing semester one work into semester two as we we so far behind.

"I would like to highlight very strongly that although I am disappointed in some of the lecturers, I am furious at how the management staff decided to continue the course for another year after what occurred last year.

"As everyone on the course has now received a fail on their records I believe UHI should take responsibility and hopefully we can all appeal this result."

The college put an action plan in place following last year's failure, with extra support available for students.

Roddy Henry, acting principal at Inverness College UHI, said "These results are a real shock and I am deeply disappointed that we are in this situation.

"The results are not in line with ongoing feedback and monitoring of the course, which was stringent this year given last year's results.

"They are by no means representative of the overall quality of provision at Inverness College UHI, where student success rates have improved year-on-year for the last four years."

He added: "Overall, Higher results this year have been very good and in several cases well above the norm for Highers studied at colleges in Scotland.

"Taking all that into account, along with strong endorsement of the quality of our provision from Education Scotland, the recurring issues on this course are highly unusual and of significant concern.

"I am personally overseeing the investigation and my main concern aside from the investigation is for our students, who we will continue to provide with any support necessary, particularly regarding their next steps."

The college says it will not offer the course next year as its media curriculum is being redesigned to fit in with an HND qualification in visual communication.