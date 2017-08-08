  • STV
  • MySTV

Entire class fails Higher media course for second year

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

All 13 pupils at Inverness College UHI were told they did not pass on Tuesday.

Inverness College: Course cancelled after 'deeply disappointing' results.
Inverness College: Course cancelled after 'deeply disappointing' results. Roavr 2015

An entire class of students has failed a Higher course for the second year running.

All 13 pupils at Inverness College UHI were told they did not pass when the results were announced on Tuesday.

The college says the results are "deeply disappointing" and it has now decided to cancel the course.

Last year, 20 students received no award from their Higher media course at the college.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, contacted STV News to describe the teaching of the course.

They said: "My experience with the course was mostly stressful as several lecturers were ineffective at communicating and teaching the class.

"We experienced months at a time where we didn't have tutors, which led to us completing semester one work into semester two as we we so far behind.

"I would like to highlight very strongly that although I am disappointed in some of the lecturers, I am furious at how the management staff decided to continue the course for another year after what occurred last year.

"As everyone on the course has now received a fail on their records I believe UHI should take responsibility and hopefully we can all appeal this result."

The college put an action plan in place following last year's failure, with extra support available for students.

'I would like to highlight very strongly that although I am disappointed in some of the lecturers, I am furious at how the management staff decided to continue the course for another year after what occurred last year.'
Student

Roddy Henry, acting principal at Inverness College UHI, said "These results are a real shock and I am deeply disappointed that we are in this situation.

"The results are not in line with ongoing feedback and monitoring of the course, which was stringent this year given last year's results.

"They are by no means representative of the overall quality of provision at Inverness College UHI, where student success rates have improved year-on-year for the last four years."

He added: "Overall, Higher results this year have been very good and in several cases well above the norm for Highers studied at colleges in Scotland.

"Taking all that into account, along with strong endorsement of the quality of our provision from Education Scotland, the recurring issues on this course are highly unusual and of significant concern.

"I am personally overseeing the investigation and my main concern aside from the investigation is for our students, who we will continue to provide with any support necessary, particularly regarding their next steps."

The college says it will not offer the course next year as its media curriculum is being redesigned to fit in with an HND qualification in visual communication.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.