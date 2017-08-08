Five-year-old airlifted to hospital after water rescue 

The young child was rescued in Wester Ross in the Highlands.

Helicopter: A young child was rescued. © STV

A young child has been airlifted to hospital after being pulled from the water in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Carn Dearg on the coast near Gairloch at around 4.20pm on Tuesday.

The Stornoway Coastguard helicopter flew the child to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Gairloch Coastguard Rescue team and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

The condition of the child, believed to be a five-year-old, is not known.

