Boy, five, pulled from water suffering from hypothermia

The alert was raised at Sands Caravan and Camping Park near Gairloch in Wester Ross.

Gairloch: Stornoway Coastguard flew boy to hospital in Inverness. Google 2017

A five-year-old boy was pulled from water near a holiday park in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to Sands Caravan and Camping Park near Gairloch in Wester Ross.

The Stornoway Coastguard helicopter flew the child, accompanied by a paramedic, to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

It is understood the boy was conscious and breathing when the alert was raised shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

His exact condition is unknown but he was thought to have been suffering from hypothermia.

Gairloch Coastguard Rescue team and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also called to the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 3.58pm on Tuesday to attend an incident at Sands Caravan and Camping Park near Gairloch.

"We dispatched one ambulance and our helimed air ambulance to the scene.

"One male patient travelled to Raigmore Hospital by coastguard helicpter accompanied by a paramedic."