Three men charged after £40,000 of drugs seized in raids

Heroin, cocaine and cannabis recovered following tip-offs in Aberdeen.

Court: Men expected to appear on Wednedday. PA

Three men have been charged after police seized drugs worth £40,000.

Heroine, cocaine and cannabis were recovered after police raided properties on Pennan Road and Raasay Gardens in Aberdeen following tip-offs.

Police Scotland said the men, aged 25, 28 and 38, were charged on Tuesday and are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective inspector Allen Shaw said: "We are committed to targeting those who are involved in the illegal supply of drugs but we cannot do this alone.

"We rely on our communities to report any suspicious or concerning behaviour to us and we are grateful to those who have got in touch.

"Anyone who has concerns regarding the illegal supply of drugs or associated anti-social behaviour can contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."