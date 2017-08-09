Man 'battered woman with dumbbell' at Templeton Woods

Robbie McIntosh is accused of attempting to murder Linda McDonald in Dundee.

A man has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder a woman in Templeton Woods.

Robbie McIntosh is accused of battering Linda McDonald with a dumbbell and dragging her into the woodland.

McIntosh appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday facing charges of attempted murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The 31-year-old, whose address was given as Rowan Place, Strathmartine, Angus, made a brief private appearance on petition to face the charges.

It is alleged that on August 7 at Templeton Woods he assaulted Linda McDonald and repeatedly struck her on the head and body with a dumbbell rendering her unconscious.

He is then alleged to have seized her by the body and dragged her from a path.

Prosecutors say the attack led to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment and endangered Ms McDonald's life and that McIntosh attempted to murder her.

A second charge states that at his home address McIntosh, having committed the attack, washed clothing worn during the commission of the assault in a bid to conceal and destroy evidence linking him to the crime and that he did that in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.

McIntosh made no plea or declaration to the charges during a one-minute hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His solicitor, Gary Foulis, made no motion for bail.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC continued the case for further examination and remanded McIntosh in custody meantime.

He is expected to appear in court again next week.

The incident sparked a major police response at the site in the north of Dundee, infamous as the site of the still unsolved murders of Carol Lannen, 18, and Elizabeth McCabe, 20, whose bodies were discovered there in 1979 and 1980 respectively.