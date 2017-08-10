Man bottled and woman kicked in face during street attack

The assault happened in Ardler, Dundee, near Scotscraig Road and Gleneagles Avenue.

Ardler: The pair were left injured and badly shaken after the attack in Dundee. Google 2017

A man was bottled while a woman was kicked in the face during a street attack.

The incident happened in Ardler, Dundee, near to the junction of Scotscraig Road and Gleneagles Avenue.

The pair were left injured and badly shaken after being assaulted by a couple at 2.30am on Sunday.

In relation to the attackers, the man, who was topless, is described as being in his 20s with dark hair and had a Dundee accent. He also had a Scotland football crest tattooed on his chest.

The woman is described as being in her 20s with a Dundee accent and had long blonde hair. She was wearing a maroon tracksuit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.