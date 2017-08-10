Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson 'attacked' by fan

The club's owner was allegedly assaulted in a stairwell after derby defeat to Dundee.

Stephen Thompson: United lost 2-1 to rivals Dundee. SNS Group

A football fan has been charged after Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson was allegedly assaulted.

The attack is said to have happened in a stairwell in Dens Park following the Dundee v Dundee United derby on Wednesday evening.

Thompson was allegedly shoved to the floor before being escorted into the Dundee boardroom.

United lost 2-1 to their rivals in the second round of the League Cup.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "A 24-year-old man was charged with assaulting a 51-year-old man at Dens Park, Dundee, immediately after the Betfred Cup match between Dundee and Dundee United.

"The victim was not injured."