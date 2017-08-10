Stranded sailors owed more than £668,000 in unpaid wages

Sheriff rules crew have right to sell Malaviya Seven, which is detained in Aberdeen.

Crew have been stuck in Scotland since October.

Indian sailors stranded in Scotland are a step closer to home after a court ruled they are due more than £668,000 in unpaid wages.

The crew of the the Malaviya Seven have not been paid in a year and the ship has been barred from leaving Aberdeen since it was detained in October.

At a hearing in Aberdeen on Thursday, a sheriff ruled the crew have the right to sell the ship and recoup their unpaid wages.

Lawyers for the owners of the ship say they will not try to stop the sale.

The Malaviya was detained twice last year over unpaid wages. It was first held in June after being contracted to a UK oil company.

The crew was eventually paid and the ship was released, but it returned returned to Aberdeen two months later after being hired by a European oil major and was detained on identical charges.

Foreign sailors serving aboard vessels in the North Sea were owed more than £1m in unpaid wages last year, according to the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF).

The Malaviya Twenty was detained at the same time as the Seven in Great Yarmouth in June and was officially arrested in December.

The crew returned home after being paid in February following the intervention of the ITF, which is also supporting sailors aboard the Malaviya Seven.