  • STV
  • MySTV

Cattle slaughtered after bovine TB outbreak on Skye

Chris Foote Chris Foote

The disease can spread to humans through unpasteurised milk and dairy products.

Cattle: Bovine TB causes death of animals (file pic).
Cattle: Bovine TB causes death of animals (file pic). PA

Cattle on Skye have been slaughtered after being diagnosed with bovine TB, a disease that can spread to humans.

Infected animals are usually destroyed to prevent its transmission and the disease can have a devastating impact on farming.

Fears were recently raised that bovine TB could spread to Scotland after it was discovered in badgers in Cumbria.

It can pass to humans through unpasteurised milk and dairy products, causing fever, weight loss and a persistent cough.

The risk of transmission is low, however, and the infection can be treated using a complex combination of drugs.

A Scottish Government Spokesperson said: "An outbreak of bovine TB has been confirmed in a herd of cattle on Skye.

"The infected herd is currently under restriction whilst further testing is undertaken.

"The source of the infection is under investigation."

It is unclear how many cattle have been infected and the Scottish Government has not revealed when the disease was discovered.

A small number of cases are detected each year in Scotland but the country is still technically TB free as fewer than 0.1% of herds have been affected in the last six years.

Scottish beef exports were recently declared officially clear of BSE. An outbreak of "mad cow disease" in the mid-1990s caused major disruption to the farming industry.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.