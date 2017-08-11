Cattle slaughtered after bovine TB outbreak on Skye

The disease can spread to humans through unpasteurised milk and dairy products.

Cattle on Skye have been slaughtered after being diagnosed with bovine TB, a disease that can spread to humans.

Infected animals are usually destroyed to prevent its transmission and the disease can have a devastating impact on farming.

Fears were recently raised that bovine TB could spread to Scotland after it was discovered in badgers in Cumbria.

It can pass to humans through unpasteurised milk and dairy products, causing fever, weight loss and a persistent cough.

The risk of transmission is low, however, and the infection can be treated using a complex combination of drugs.

A Scottish Government Spokesperson said: "An outbreak of bovine TB has been confirmed in a herd of cattle on Skye.

"The infected herd is currently under restriction whilst further testing is undertaken.

"The source of the infection is under investigation."

It is unclear how many cattle have been infected and the Scottish Government has not revealed when the disease was discovered.

A small number of cases are detected each year in Scotland but the country is still technically TB free as fewer than 0.1% of herds have been affected in the last six years.

Scottish beef exports were recently declared officially clear of BSE. An outbreak of "mad cow disease" in the mid-1990s caused major disruption to the farming industry.