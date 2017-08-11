Missing Scouts tracked down by helicopter in Cairngorms

The group of eight boys took refuge in a bothy and asked: 'Are we in trouble?'

Spotted: The boys went missing on a seven-mile hike. MCA

A group of eight missing Scouts have been rescued by helicopter in the Cairngorms.

They were reported overdue after going on a seven-mile hike from their camp at Sluggan Bridge.

A coastguard helicopter was scrambled and found the boys taking refuge in a bothy at 9pm on Thursday.

The boys, aged between ten and 14, used their scouting knowledge to start a fire and keep warm as darkness fell.

They attracted the attention of the helicopter by flashing torches and waving clothing.

Coastguard captain Simon Hammock said: "We landed next to the bothy and as our winchman Jon approached the group and one of the smallest asked: 'Can we have a lift?' And then quickly followed up with: 'Are we in trouble?'

"He was able to put their minds at rest and when we returned them to their camp they were met with open arms by the other Cubs and Scouts."

"A great result," he added.