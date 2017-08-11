Crew of 100ft sail ship rescued after engine failure

The Lady of Avenel got into difficulty off Sound of Kerrera, near Oban.

The crew of a 100ft-long sailing ship had to be rescued when its engine failed.

The Lady of Avenel got into difficulty off Sound of Kerrera, near Oban, at 7.50am on Friday.

Oban RNLI was called out and brought the ship under tow while the crew worked on its engine.

They managed to restore power during the trip and cruised into port without help.

The Lady was under contract to adventure swimming company SwimTrek.