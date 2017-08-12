Man arrested after crashing car during police chase

He drove on the wrong side of the road as he tried to avoid a routine traffic stop.

Arrested: A 27-year-old crashed his car while trying to avoid a routine police stop.

A man crashed his car while trying to get away from police in Aberdeenshire.

After the crash the 27-year-old tried to run away on foot but was caught and arrested by officers after a short chase.

He was seen driving his car on the wrong side of the road during his attempt to avoid the routine traffic stop between Inverurie and Port Elphinstone at around 4pm on Friday and collided with another car driving the opposite direction.

He was detained in police custody and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

