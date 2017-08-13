Two people killed and one hurt in car crash near river

A man, 31, and a 26-year-old woman died when car went down embankment.

Fatal: two people have died after one-vehicle crash. ITV News

Two people have died after a one-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire.

Another man is being treated in hospital after a crash on the A937 Montrose to Laurencekirk road close to Marykirk Bridge.

The car is believed to have gone down an embankment near a river.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of Sunday.

The 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman have died and the second man is being treated in hospital with serious injuries.

Officers are investigating at the scene of the crash.

A force spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm they are in attendance on the A937 Montrose to Laurencekirk road close to Marykirk Bridge in relation to a one vehicle road traffic collision which occurred in the early hours.

"The road remains closed whilst investigations are carried out."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.