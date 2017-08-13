Body found in area missing German tourist was last seen

A member of the public informed police of the discovery at around 3.25pm on Saturday.

Torsten Kulke: Reported missing July 31.

The body of a man has been found in the area where a missing German tourist was last seen.

A member of the public informed police of the discovery on Cliff beach near to the Valtos area of Isle of Lewis at around 3:25pm on Saturday.

Officers attended and were assisted by the Coastguard.

Torsten Kulke was reported missing on Monday, July 31 after he was last seen on the previous Friday in Aird Uig.

The 48-year-old had gone missing from his home in Germany and officers believe he may have travelled to the Western Isles.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however the family of Mr Kulke have been informed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that the body of a man has been recovered from Cliff beach near to the Valtos area of Isle of Lewis."