Missing sisters believed to be in motorhome with dad
Police are concerned for the wellbeing of the two girls, aged eight and five.
Police are keen to trace two sisters who were last seen in Perth and Kinross.
Eight-year-old Grace Elizabeth McKinney, and Kara McKinney, five, are thought to be with their father, Michael McKinney, his girlfriend, Martina, and Woody, three.
They are believed to travelling in a cream-coloured Elddis Autoquest motorhome.
Officers are eager to trace the girls, who were last seen in the Alyth area, to confirm their well-being.
They have previously been known to camp with their father in the west coast area, Fort William and Skye.
Grace is described as 4ft 10in and slim with red/auburn hair, and Kara is 4ft with red/auburn hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.