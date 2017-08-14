Missing sisters believed to be in motorhome with dad

Police are concerned for the wellbeing of the two girls, aged eight and five.

Concerned: Police are eager to trace the sisters.

Police are keen to trace two sisters who were last seen in Perth and Kinross.

Eight-year-old Grace Elizabeth McKinney, and Kara McKinney, five, are thought to be with their father, Michael McKinney, his girlfriend, Martina, and Woody, three.

They are believed to travelling in a cream-coloured Elddis Autoquest motorhome.

Officers are eager to trace the girls, who were last seen in the Alyth area, to confirm their well-being.

They have previously been known to camp with their father in the west coast area, Fort William and Skye.

Grace is described as 4ft 10in and slim with red/auburn hair, and Kara is 4ft with red/auburn hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.