Missing children suspected to be in Northern Ireland

Grace, eight, and Kara McKinney, five, are believed to be travelling with their father.

Two young girls who have been reported as missing are suspected to have been taken to Northern Ireland.

Grace, eight, and Kara McKinney, five, were last seen in Alyth, Perthshire.

They are thought to be travelling with their father, Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and her son three-year-old son Woody.

They are all thought to have travelled to Northern Ireland on Thursday, most likely in a cream caravan with registration number H36 PBO.

A police spokesperson said: "We are making relevant enquiries in conjunction with our colleagues in the police service of Northern Ireland."

Grace is 4ft 10in, of slim build and with red/auburn hair. Kara is 4ft with red/auburn hair.

If you have any information which may assist police in tracing Grace and Kara please contact Police Scotland on 101.