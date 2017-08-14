'Murder-suicide' couple died of multiple injuries

The bodies of William and Karen Flett were found at their home in Aberdeen.

A taxi driver and his wife who died in a suspected murder-suicide each suffered multiple injuries, it has emerged.

The bodies of William and Karen Flett were found at their home on Cornhill Terrace in Aberdeen last month.

Detectives are reportedly investigating whether one of them killed the other before taking their own life.

The couple's newly published death certificates show they both died of what are known as sharp force injuries, which can include stab wounds and cuts.

Mr Flett, 56, suffered injuries to his neck, wrist and hands while his wife, 57, had "penetrating" wounds to her body and neck.

Ms Flett was found dead at 10.20pm and Mr Flett's body was not discovered until 25 minutes later.

Following their deaths, their family issued a statement saying thanking well-wishers.

"We are completely devastated by our loss and as a family we will help each other through this extremely difficult time," they said.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank those who have passed on their wishes and offered their support."

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths.