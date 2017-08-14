Man and woman killed when car fell down embankment named

Scott Mowatt, 31, and Paisley Bates, 26, both of Arbroath, died near Marykirk Bridge.

Deaths: Crash happened in early hours of Sunday. STV

Two people who died when car crashed off the road and fell down an embankment near a river.

Scott Mowatt, 31, and Paisley Bates, 26, died after the vehicle left the A937 in Angus in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Mowatt and Ms Bates were from Arbroath, police said.

Another man was seriously injured and was taken to hospital following the crash.

The crash took place near Marykirk Bridge on the Montrose to Laurencekirk road.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them via 101, quoting incident number 5027 of August 12.

