Missing sisters located in Northern Ireland after appeal

Found: Sisters Grace and Kara McKinney located in Northern Ireland.

Two young girls who were reported missing from Perthshire have been safely found Northern Ireland.

Grace, eight, and Kara McKinney, five, had last been seen in Alyth.

They were thought to be travelling out of the country with their father in a campervan last Thursday.

Police launched an appeal in conjunction with their colleagues in Northern Ireland to trace the sisters, leading to information which helped locate them.

The force said in a statement: "Police Scotland can confirm that Grace and Kara McKinney, who were reported missing from Perthshire, have been traced safe and well in Northern Ireland.

"Police would like to thank the public for their response to the appeal and for providing information which resulted in Grace and Kara being traced."