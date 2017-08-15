  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands sign petition to shut down wildlife park

Emma O'Neill

Former volunteers at Black Isle Wildlife Park say animals are seriously neglected.

Abuse: Volunteers claim the animals are neglected.
Abuse: Volunteers claim the animals are neglected. Charlotte Lawson

A petition to shut down a Highland wildlife park over animal neglect has reached surpassed 125,000 signatures.

Raised by former volunteers Charlotte Lawson and Rita Badia, the pair are asking Highland Council and the Scottish SPCA to refuse a licence for Black Isle Wildlife Park.

Animal Concern Advice Line (ACAL) has been calling for closure of the Park since October 2014 following a series of photographs graphically showing the poor condition of animals in the park.

Its zoo licence was rescinded in 2016, causing all exotic animals to be rehomed but it was allowed to retain domestic animals.

Ms Lawson said: "We couldn't believe the horrific conditions the animals were living in and the neglect and suffering they had obviously endured for a long time in a place which has a public entertainment licence from Highland Council.

"What can people find entertaining about animals dying from untreated diseases, living in their own filth, not being fed properly and, in many instances, not even given a proper supply of clean water?

"The owners didn't seem to have a clue about meeting the basic needs of their animals. They didn't care about the general welfare of the animals."

Another former volunteer, Sandra Dingwall, also backed allegations of serious neglect at the park.

She said: "I was a volunteer at the Black Isle Country Park for nearly a year, from August 2016, and found the staff surprisingly ignorant about basic animal care.

"During my time at the park I witnessed some very distressing incidents, including examples of cruelty and continued neglect, which were reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency, the Scottish SPCA and environmental health officers at Highland Council.

"Few of these complaints have even been acknowledged, far less answered. The care of the animals is still being constantly compromised due to lack of proper management, money, and committed, knowledgeable staff."

ACAL secretary John Robins said: "This has been a long drawn out saga of neglect, cruelty and suffering.

"The talking must stop and, unless the owners agree to give up all their animals for rehoming, the only option is to prosecute them under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and ask the courts to ban them from keeping animals."

http://www.thepetitionsite.com/en-gb/194/257/041/save-the-animals-from-black-isle-wildlife-park/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.