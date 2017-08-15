Thousands sign petition to shut down wildlife park

Former volunteers at Black Isle Wildlife Park say animals are seriously neglected.

A petition to shut down a Highland wildlife park over animal neglect has reached surpassed 125,000 signatures.

Raised by former volunteers Charlotte Lawson and Rita Badia, the pair are asking Highland Council and the Scottish SPCA to refuse a licence for Black Isle Wildlife Park.

Animal Concern Advice Line (ACAL) has been calling for closure of the Park since October 2014 following a series of photographs graphically showing the poor condition of animals in the park.

Its zoo licence was rescinded in 2016, causing all exotic animals to be rehomed but it was allowed to retain domestic animals.

Ms Lawson said: "We couldn't believe the horrific conditions the animals were living in and the neglect and suffering they had obviously endured for a long time in a place which has a public entertainment licence from Highland Council.

"What can people find entertaining about animals dying from untreated diseases, living in their own filth, not being fed properly and, in many instances, not even given a proper supply of clean water?

"The owners didn't seem to have a clue about meeting the basic needs of their animals. They didn't care about the general welfare of the animals."

Another former volunteer, Sandra Dingwall, also backed allegations of serious neglect at the park.

She said: "I was a volunteer at the Black Isle Country Park for nearly a year, from August 2016, and found the staff surprisingly ignorant about basic animal care.

"During my time at the park I witnessed some very distressing incidents, including examples of cruelty and continued neglect, which were reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency, the Scottish SPCA and environmental health officers at Highland Council.

"Few of these complaints have even been acknowledged, far less answered. The care of the animals is still being constantly compromised due to lack of proper management, money, and committed, knowledgeable staff."

ACAL secretary John Robins said: "This has been a long drawn out saga of neglect, cruelty and suffering.

"The talking must stop and, unless the owners agree to give up all their animals for rehoming, the only option is to prosecute them under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 and ask the courts to ban them from keeping animals."