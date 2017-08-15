Boy, 13, injured in hit-and-run collision near school

The teenager was struck on Viewlands Terrace in Perth on Tuesday morning.

Viewlands Terrace: Motorist drove off without stopping. Google

A teenage boy has been injured in a hit-and-run collision near a school in Perth.

The 13-year-old was struck by a small silver or light-coloured car and the motorist drove off without stopping.

He suffered minor injuries and is understood to have been taken to hospital.

The incident happened on Viewlands Terrace, close to Perth Academy and Viewlands Primary School, shortly before 10am on Tuesday.

Police Scotland has appealed for anyone with information to call 101.