Elderly man resuscitated at open air swimming pool

The pensioner was taken to hospital after falling ill in Stonehaven on Tuesday.

Stonehaven: Man in his 70s became unwell (file pic). STV

A pensioner has been taken to hospital after falling ill at an open air pool in Aberdeenshire.

The man is believed to have been swimming when he became unwell in Stonehaven at 1pm on Tuesday.

He was given CPR at the scene and was taken to hospital after being resuscitated.

The man, who is in his 70s, is being treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The pool at Queen Elizabeth Park will remain shut for the rest of the day.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1.13pm today to attend an incident at Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool.

"We dispatched two wildcat responders, a paramedic response unit and an ambulance to the scene.

"One male patient in his 70s was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."

