Thief caught after victim found items for sale on eBay

Robert Watson stole jewellery, clothes and electronics worth £17,000 from students' homes.

Listing: Versace sunglasses and Beats headphones among items found on eBay and Gumtree (file pic). PA

A thief was caught after one of his victims spotted her stolen goods for sale on eBay.

Robert Watson took £17,000 worth of jewellery, clothes and electronics during a series of six raids on the homes of St Andrews University students.

The 57-year-old took the goods back to his flat in Dundee and listed them for sale on Gumtree and eBay.

After the sixth raid, his victim recognised items such as Versace sunglasses and Beats headphones listed on the websites and contacted police.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Robertson told Dundee Sheriff Court the raids took place between September 7 and October 9 last year.



She added: "Other items stolen include a vintage Chanel handbag left to one of the complainers by a grandparent, and a Barbour jacket.

"There was also a pouch containing vintage coins that had been written on by the complainer's late father that were recovered."

Watson, of Dundee, pleaded guilty to five charges of theft and one of reset - possessing stolen goods.



Defence solicitor Anne Duffy said: "It is some ten years since his last conviction for an offence of dishonesty.

"He is under no misapprehension that custody will be at the forefront of the court's mind."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month and released Watson on bail.