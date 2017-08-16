Scotland's largest solar farm to be built in Moray

About 80,000 light-sensitive panels will be installed across 115 acres near Urquhart.

Solar power: New scheme approved (file pic). Moray Council

Scotland's largest solar farm is set to be build in Moray.

About 80,000 light-sensitive panels will be installed across 115 acres near the village of Urquhart.

They will be capable of generating enough power to supply thousands of homes with electricity.

Sheep will still be able to graze the land around the farm as all cabling will be installed underground.

Moray Council approved the proposal at a meeting on Tuesday.

Planning committee chairwoman Claire Feaver said: "A significant amount of renewable energy will be generated by this solar farm over the next 30 years.

"The opportunity to continue grazing on the land, together with the habitat management plan, will maintain and enhance the diverse range of species in and around the site. I see this as a win-win."

The biggest solar farm in Scotland is currently a 55,000-panel development in Perthshire which opened last year.