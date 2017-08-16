Football manager Jimmy Calderwood reveals dementia fight

The 62-year-old says he is living with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Jimmy Calderwood: Wife noticed he was getting forgetful. SNS Group

Former Aberdeen manager Jimmy Calderwood is being treated for dementia.

The 62-year-old has revealed he is living with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Calderwood's partner Yvonne first noticed his problems, forcing him to seek medical help.

The former Dunfermline, Kilmarnock and Ross County manager is getting a "bit forgetful" with names.

He said: "If, by making this public I can help others talk more openly about dementia, then that will be something positive.

"That is why I have spoken with Alzheimer Scotland and invited them along to join me today.

"I have not been comfortable with keeping this as a secret and when I recently heard that an old teammate of mine in Holland is also living with Alzheimer's disease, it prompted me to go public."

He added: "Right now I am still fine, except for being a bit forgetful with some names but I am determined to continue enjoying my life."

Calderwood played for Birmingham City in the 1970s, making 145 appearances.

He also made appearances for clubs in the Netherlands including Roda JC and Heracles Almelo.

Calderwood, who was first diagnosed with the illness nearly two years ago, added: "It was actually my partner, Yvonne who noticed I was getting a wee bit forgetful and she insisted that I go and get checked out.

"I suppose I am a typical west of Scotland man of my generation and the last thing I think about is going to the doctor with anything I think of as just being minor.

"But I am grateful to her because now I know I have it I can do what I can to fight against it."