Suicide student's abusive boyfriend barred by university

Chris Foote Chris Foote

Emily Drouet, 18, killed herself a week after being abused by Angus Milligan.

Emily Drouet: Found dead in her room at university.
A student who attacked his girlfriend days before she took her own life has been barred from returning their university, it is understood.

Angus Milligan admitted choking, slapping and sending abusive texts to 18-year-old Emily Drouet last March.

She herself in her room at Aberdeen University a week later, half an hour after a visit from her boyfriend.

In court, Milligan admitted abusing Ms Drouet but five charges, including one alleging he had attempted to choke her minutes before she killed herself, were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Milligan was sentenced to 180 hours community service and will not be allowed to return to Aberdeen University to complete his psychology degree.

Student: Emily studied law at Aberdeen University.
While the university would not comment on his case specifically, a spokesman said: "The university has the power to apply its discretion to consider whether or not any student who applies should be readmitted.

"Alongside academic judgment this would include attention to a student's conduct, in particular conduct affecting other members of the university community."

Ms Drouet was from Glasgow and studied law at Aberdeen University, where she met Milligan.

Her parents, Germain and Fiona, described 21-year-old Milligan as an "animal" and a "vicious abuser", calling for him to be jailed.

'No sentence Angus Milligan receives can reflect the destruction he has caused or bring Emily back.'
Mother of Emily Drouet

"No sentence Angus Milligan receives can reflect the destruction he has caused or bring Emily back," Mrs Drouet said, speaking on the steps of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Aberdeen University vice-principal Margaret Ross said she believed Ms Drouet had been supported.

"Support staff did ask Emily a few days before her death if she was being abused and she denied that was the case," she said.

"But we're looking at the kind of training we give and trying to learn from this very tragic situation."

Scottish Women's Aid chief executive Masha Scott questioned if universities were doing enough to tackle domestic violence, however.

"The first thing we need to focus on is perpetrators because we expect victims to problem-solve their own abuse and hold them responsible," she said.

"Do the universities and colleges all have domestic abuse policies? Have they done the responsible duty of care step of figuring out how best to identify perpetrators?

"This is not just about young women who are victims - this is about young men who are perpetrators."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this story you can seek support from the Samaritans by calling 116 123 or visiting their website.

