Fire that killed man in flat 'started by naked flame'

Barry Henderson, 42, is accused of murdering Gordon Graham in Fraserburgh in 1998.

Gordon Graham: Died in the fire in 1998. STV

A blaze in which a 43-year-old father-of-five died was started by a naked flame, a court heard.

Fire expert Rebecca Jewell was giving evidence at the trial of Barry Henderson, 42, who denies murdering Gordon Graham and attempting to murder his wife Anne by setting fire to a flat in High Street, Fraserburgh, on May 3, 1998.

She told prosecutor Jim Keegan QC she specialised in investigations into fire and explosions.

When asked where, in her opinion, the seat of the fire was situated she said: "The seat of the fire was on a small flight of stairs in front of the wheelie bin."

She added: "The fire was caused in my opinion by a naked flame."

A joint police and fire brigade report compiled in 1998 came to the conclusion the fire was accidental and was likely started by a discarded cigarette dropped on a mattress lying in the hallway in the common close of the property.

Defence QC Brian McConnachie asked Ms Jewell: "As far as the analysis of the debris is concerned there were no traces of accelerant such as petrol of lighter fuel found?"

She replied: "There were no indentifiable accelerant traces."

Mr McConnachie then said: "You found nothing?"

She replied: "Just because accelerant wasn't found doesn't mean there wasn't any. There could have been no accelerant or samples were taken from places where there had been no accelerant."

The QC added "There was no scientific evidence?" Ms Jewell replied: "No."

Henderson is also accused of assaulting a woman in a nightclub in Fraserburgh by kicking her on the leg and attempting to punch her, and of committing a breach of the peace at a nearby car park on May 3, 1998.

He also faces another charge that he behaved in a threatening manner on a bus between Crimond and Fraserburgh last November.

Henderson denies all the charges against him and has lodged special defences of alibi and incrimination.

The trial before Lord Ericht continues.

