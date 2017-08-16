Deaf-blind woman fears going out alone after attack

Lisa Halley's guide dog saved her after a gang of teenagers surrounded her in Glasgow.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5542666445001-news-2017-08-16-v16jumbnpa-15-32-30.jpg" />

A deaf-blind woman says she fears going out on her own after being attacked by a gang of youths in Glasgow.

Lisa Halley, 27, was returning to her home in Dundee when a group of around 12 teenagers surrounded her on Buchanan Street as she walked towards the train station on Friday, August 4.

After taunting her they tripped her up and as she lay terrified in the heavy rain her guide dog, Jumble, began barking loudly.

The dog's noise attracted the attention of a man walking by who told them to leave and helped Ms Halley to her feet.

Just over a week after the attack, she said both she and Jumble were more apprehensive about going outside.

Experts from Guide Dog Scotland are now assessing Jumble to ensure she can still be an effective guide dog.

Ms Halley told STV News: "I'm only going out with my mum - I don't go out on my own just now with Jumble."

She continued: "I've been scared to go back to Glasgow on my own.

"I hate them for what they did, I love Glasgow and I always felt safe there but because of them I'm now scared."

Ms Halley will return to university in a few weeks time, and says she is determined to stay with Jumble.

She said: "I feel so much safer with her by my side, I will go out on my own again and I'll be going back to university in a couple of weeks.

"Knowing Jumble's by my side, that's what's keeping me going.

"Without her I'd be completely lost."