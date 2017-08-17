Motorcyclist seriously injured in smash with lorry
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a smash with a lorry.
The crash happened on the B977 between Kintore and Dunecht at Lyne of Skene in Aberdeenshire.
It is understood the motorcyclist is in a serious condition.
Police have closed a section of the road in both directions following the collision, which happened at 9.05am on Thursday.
Fire and ambulance crews have also been called to the crash.