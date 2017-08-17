Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

The woman was airlifted to hospital in Glasgow following the incident in South Uist.

A865: Woman, 36, hit by grey Hyundai near Ardmore. Google

A 36-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital in Glasgow after being hit by a car in South Uist.

She was hit by a grey Hyundai near Ardmore on the A865 at about 7.30pm on Tueday.

Her injuries were described as serious but non life-threatening.

The road was closed until 10.50pm to enable emergency services to attend.

A police spokesman said: "An incident between one vehicle and a pedestrian occurred at 7.32pm on Tuesday.

"A 36-year-old woman was injured and taken to Uist and Barra Hospital before being transferred by air to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

"Her condition is described as serious but not life-threatening."

