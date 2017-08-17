Body of man discovered in park near football pitches

Fairmuir Park in Dundee has been cordoned off following the find on Thursday.

The body of a man has been found in a park near football pitches.

Fairmuir Park in Dundee has been cordoned off following the discovery.

The man, understood to be in his 50s, was found dead at 6.30am on Thursday.

Officers are investigating an area near the bowling pavilion.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and enquiries are ongoing to trace next of kin."