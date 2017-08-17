  • STV
Endangered sea turtle leaves Loch Lomond to find love

Emma O'Neill

Cammy has moved to Manchester Sea Life Centre to meet possible life partner Ernie.

A 4ft-long endangered green sea turtle has travelled 230 miles from Scotland to meet her new life partner.

The turtle, named Cammy, was living alone in the Loch Lomond Sea Life Centre but specialists hope she will take to bachelor Ernie, who is living at the Manchester Sea Life centre.

Cammy, who weighs more than ten stone, was lifted out of her tank in a specially designed sling.

She was then stretchered to a four-metre lorry to make her journey to Manchester.

Mark Hind, sea turtle specialist at Loch Lomond Sea Life Centre and Cammy's carer, explained: "Cammy is now 16-years-old so she is a sexually mature female and will start to produce eggs very soon.

"If she doesn't have any male company she won't be stimulated to release her eggs and they are likely to become infected inside her, which could cause huge - potentially life threatening - health problems.

"She's also gone off her food a bit recently, which is a sign she is probably pining for a mate."

Mark continued: "Fortunately, our colleagues at Manchester Sea Life Centre have a male green sea turtle who has reached sexual maturity.

"We understand poor Ernie has been making amorous advances to a large rock in the bottom of their ocean tank so we put our heads together to do a bit of match-making.

"We are really, really going to miss Cammy but it's the best thing possible for both turtles and we are keeping everything crossed they will find happiness together."

Endangered: Turtles are at risk from plastic pollution.
Endangered: Turtles are at risk from plastic pollution. PA

Cammy was welcomed by resident sea turtle expert Emma Whittle and her team on her arrival at Manchester Sea Life Centre.

Ms Whittle said: "We are so excited for Cammy to join us at Manchester Sea Life Centre and are looking forward to continuing the excellent care she has received by our colleagues in Loch Lomond.

"We know the team there spent many months nursing her back to health after she was rescued in the Cayman Islands after ingesting plastic from ocean pollution. 

"Her intestines are now very sensitive so we have had a full briefing on her diet and healthcare."

Ms Whittle added: "Ernie is a very friendly, sociable turtle, he is always looking for attention from our divers when they are cleaning the ocean tank and loves tummy rubs so we have high hopes he and Cammy will take to each other right away.

"However, we also need to bear in mind there's a chance they won't and there could be a little argy-bargy at first to establish who's boss, in which case we will have two divers on hand to make sure neither turtle gets hurt.

"We've also had a temporary partition wall made that we can lower into the tank should the turtles need a little more time to get used to each other."

Thirteen endangered sea turtles have forever homes at nine different Sea Life aquariums across the UK because their histories mean they cannot be re-released into the wild.

While Cammy is a victim of ingesting ocean pollution, others have been injured as a result of overzealous tourists, suffering permanent brain or shell damage from collisions with speed boats in popular holiday resorts.

