Coastguard helicopters fly 400 miles to rescue crewman

The man was winched to safety in gale-force conditions before being taken to hospital.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5543720402001-coastguard-helicopters-fly-400-miles-to-help-ill-crewman.jpg" />

Two coastguard helicopters have flown 400 miles in gale-force conditions to rescue an unwell crewman.

The man had to be transferred for urgent medical attention after falling ill on a fishing vessel 200 miles from Stornoway.

Due to the vessel's distance from land and the rough seas, the coastguard was called and search and rescue helicopters sent from both Inverness and Stornoway.

With the Inverness helicopter acting as additional support known as top cover, Stornoway's helicopter flew to the vessel and winched the man on board in deteriorating weather conditions.

He was then flown back to Benbecula Airport, where he was transferred to the Inverness aircraft and flown to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further treatment.

Captain Andy Pilner, piloting the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, said: "As is often the case with rescues a significant distance out to sea, the weather presented a substantial challenge.

"It was a challenging winch that went well given the conditions of the deck. Throughout the rescue we were reassured to have our colleagues from the Inverness SAR unit providing us with support in case we needed it.

"Thankfully, everything went to plan, and the Inverness crew were able to complete the rescue by transferring the casualty to hospital in Aberdeen."

