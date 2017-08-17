Motorcyclist dies in rush hour collision with lorry

The smash happened on the B977 north of Lyne of Skene in Aberdeenshire on Thursday.

Lyne of Skene: Road closed for several hours after fatal crash.

A motorcyclist has died in a rush hour smash with a lorry.

The crash happened on the B977 north of Lyne of Skene in Aberdeenshire at 9.05am on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision, which involved a white DAF lorry.

Road policing inspector Jon Barron said: "Our thoughts are with all affected by the tragic incident this morning.

"We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either of the vehicles prior to the collision to speak to us if you have not already done so."

He added: "The road will remain closed for some time to allow for enquiries to be carried out and we thank motorists for their patience."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.