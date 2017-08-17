Ten-year-old schoolboy injured in 15ft pier plunge
Emergency services were called to Stonehaven Old Pier in Aberdeenshire on Thursday.
A ten-year-old schoolboy has been injured in a 15ft plunge at a pier.
Emergency services were called to Stonehaven pier shortly after 3pm on Thursday.
It is understood the boy's injuries are not life-threatening.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 3.04pm to attend an incident at Old Pier in Stonehaven.
"We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on scene within five minutes.
"One male patient, aged ten, was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary."