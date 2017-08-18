Man 'posted abuse about Manchester attack victims'

Alister Cragie is facing trial accused of putting racist messages on Facebook.

Court: Craigie expected to face trial in September (file pic).

A Dundee man is to stand trial accused of posting racist and abusive messages on Facebook about the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Alister Craigie, 59, of Balmore Street, was arrested and charged by police for allegedly making remarks about English people in the wake of the attack.

A total of 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Craigie allegedly took to social media just hours after the atrocity to make comments about the victims.

He is also said to have responded to questions from other people to say that people at a concert deserved to die if they were English.

Craigie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday to face a charge of sending "racist, abusive and offensive comments" in relation to the bombing.

It is alleged Craigie sent public messages to Martin Hogg, Gavin Carson, Claire Gallagher, David Vanegas and Gordon Taylor at his home address as well as West Bell Street, Fintry Terrace and elsewhere in Dundee, and addresses in Kirkcaldy and Leith, Edinburgh.

Prosecutors say Craigie's messages were "grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character" and were sent on Monday and Tuesday.

The charge also states Craigie's messages were racially aggravated.

Craigie denied the charge at a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court.

His case was continued to a trial date in September.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland can confirm that a 59-year-old man from the Stobswell area was arrested and charged with communications offences relating to abusive comments on Facebook."

