Lorry driver sentenced over death of fellow motorist

Glenn Craib was transporting Christmas trees when the fatal crash happened.

High court: Lorry driver banned from road. © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A lorry driver who caused the death of a motorist in a crash has been banned from the road.

Glenn Craib's HGV collided with a car driven by 65-year-old Witold Solski on the A90 in November 2015.

Craib, 46, who was transporting Christmas trees when the crash happened near Nether Careston, Angus, admitted causing death by careless driving.

Judge John Morris told Craib: "You were in charge of an HGV and, that being so, your responsibility to drive carefully was all the more pressing."

He ordered Craib, of Elgin in Moray, to carry out 250 hours' unpaid work and imposed a 30-month driving ban on him.

During his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, his defence counsel said Craib had been "absolutely devastated" by the crash.

"He tells me he will never drive a lorry again," he added.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.