Teenager accused of extorting Dundee United chairman

The 19-year-old allegedly threatened to 'expose his infidelity' to family.

Dundee: Teenager to stand trial at city's sheriff court (file pic). PA

A teenager will stand trial accused of extorting Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson by threatening to "expose his infidelity".

Aisling Ironside is alleged to have carried out the crime over the course of five days in November last year.

Prosecutors say Ironside demanded £550 in cash "with the intention of menacing Stephen Thompson and putting him in a state of alarm".

It is alleged she did that by putting him in "apprehension of public humiliation and personal reputational harm" if he did not hand over the cash.

Ironside is said to have "threatened to expose his infidelity to the media and family members and did extort £550 in money from Stephen Thompson by threats".

Ironside, 19, of Nellfield Place, Aberdeen, did not appear in person at Dundee Sheriff Court. Mr Thompson was also not present for the brief hearing.

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair asked that the case be continued without plea for three weeks for court papers to be personally served on Ironside.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio continued the case until a date in September.

