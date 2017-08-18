Dundee FC reveals plans for new grounds in leisure park
The club have submitted a proposal to build a new stadium at Camperdown Leisure Park.
Currently situated in Dens Park, the team have submitted a screening and scoping enquiry to Dundee City Council.
This comes a year after club owners, Tim Keyes and John Nelms, bought an area of land next to Dundee Ice Arena for £1.2m.
Leadingham Jameson Rogers & Hynd Architects has been employed to design the stadium.
Bob Hynd, of Leadingham Jameson Rogers and Hynd Architects, said: "We are delighted to have been appointed as architects for this exciting and ambitious development.
"We have now been in discussion with Dundee Council regarding the concept of a stadium on part of this site for over a year and would like to thank them for the assistance they have given us."