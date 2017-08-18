Gang of seven attack man in alley near shopping centre

The assault happened between Panmure Street and Tesco on the Murraygate in Dundee.

Dundee: The man was taken to hospital after attack. Google 2017

A man was left injured after being attacked by a gang of seven people in an alley near a shopping centre.

The assault happened in Dundee between Panmure Street and Tesco on the Murraygate, near the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

The man, understood to be in his 40s, was taken to Ninewells Hospital following the attack shortly after 1.10pm on Thursday.

The extent of his injuries is not known.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1.11pm on Thursday, August 17, to attend an incident near Panmure Street.

"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene. One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital."