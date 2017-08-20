Elderly woman assaulted on street in attempted robbery

The 79-year-old was attacked by a young man while walking in Kinross on Saturday.

Station Road: Woman, 79, assaulted on street at junction. CC by Bill Henderson / Cropped

An elderly woman has been assaulted on the street in Kinross by a young man who was trying to rob her.

The 79-year-old was walking at the junction of Station Road with Douglas Crescent at around 3.30pm on Saturday when the incident took place.

She was approached by a man, who pushed her to the ground and attempted to steal her handbag.

The woman managed to keep hold of her bag but suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as white and in his late teens or early 20s. He made off in a small white car, heading in the direction of the M90.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "If anyone has information relating to the incident or knows the person responsible please telephone 101."

