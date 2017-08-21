Man dies in 100ft plunge off cliff while taking photos

The 41-year-old slipped and fell at the Bullers of Buchan in Aberdeenshire.

Bullers of Buchan: A major rescue operation was launched. HM Coastguard Buchan

A man has died after plunging 100ft down a cliff.

The 41-year-old was understood to have been with his wife when he was taking photographs before slipping and falling at the Bullers of Buchan near Cruden Bay in Aberdeenshire.

Coastguard teams from Peterhead and Cruden Bay, as well as lifeboat crews, were all called in the major rescue operation at 5.30pm on Saturday.

A statement from HM Coasgtuard Buchan said: "Despite the efforts of the RNLI crew, Bond 1 crew and coastguard officers at the scene, as well as medical staff, it has now been reported that the casualty has subsequently died in hospital.

"The cliffs around the Buchan area provide a spectacular and popular location for walking, bird watching, climbing, cycling and other leisure activities.

"They also have many dangers."