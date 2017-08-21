Motorcyclist dies in hospital after crash on the A82

The incident happened near Glencoe Visitor Centre on Sunday afternoon.

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in the Highlands.

The incident happened on the A82 just south of Glencoe Village in the Highlands shortly before 1.30pm on Sunday.

The man died after crashing his Kawasaki Z1000 while travelling north near Glencoe Visitor Centre.

The 56-year-old was taken to Belford Hospital in Fort William, where he died.

Police closed the road for almost seven hours before reopening the route at 8.05pm.

Sergeant Donald Mackinnon said: "Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact us if you have not already done so.

"In particular we would like to speak to the driver of a small red car who may have witnessed the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.