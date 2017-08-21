Biker dies in hospital following collision with car
The crash happened on the A92, just north of of Inverkeilor in Angus, on Sunday.
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car near a village.
The 47-year-old biker and driver of the car were both taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee following the smash at 6pm on Sunday.
Police Scotland confirmed the motorcyclist died a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.